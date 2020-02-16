Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 768.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $166.84 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.60.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

