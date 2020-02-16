Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 375.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $115.43 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.