Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $113.23 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

