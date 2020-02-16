Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.63 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAH stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

