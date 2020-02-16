Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

