Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $142.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

