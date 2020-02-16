Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.