Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,132 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 147.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

ORLY stock opened at $390.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.