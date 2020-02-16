Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 37,625 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $4,948,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,824,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after buying an additional 890,900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.