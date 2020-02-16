Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $54.80 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

