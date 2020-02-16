Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

ETFC opened at $44.19 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.