Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 581.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

