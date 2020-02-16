Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.01.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

