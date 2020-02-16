Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $534.89 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.53 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

