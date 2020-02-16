Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,117 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.67 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $379.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.95 and a 200 day moving average of $304.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

