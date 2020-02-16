Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,950 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

