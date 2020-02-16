Fiera Capital Corp Sells 943 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $230.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,591 shares of company stock worth $28,574,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

