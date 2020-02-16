Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

