Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

