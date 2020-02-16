First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

