First Interstate Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

