First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $147,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,450,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $260.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

