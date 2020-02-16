First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Sabre worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 116.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

