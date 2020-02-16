First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258,228 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 747.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 134,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 56.2% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

