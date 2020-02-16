First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,545 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,943,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $131.50 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lowered their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

