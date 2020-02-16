First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,394 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of J & J Snack Foods worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $173.59 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $149.24 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average is $186.33.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

