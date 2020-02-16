First Trust Advisors LP Buys 27,127 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $117.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

