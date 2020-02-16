First Trust Advisors LP Buys 87,076 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 173.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Ormat Technologies worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Cowen cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ORA opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $86.76.

In other news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $875,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

