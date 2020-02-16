First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of XPO Logistics worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,391,000. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,598,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 84,266 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $95.20 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $96.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

