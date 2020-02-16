First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Msci by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Msci by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Msci by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $322.56 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $322.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

