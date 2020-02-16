First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,359,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.