First Trust Advisors LP Has $438.09 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $438,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

