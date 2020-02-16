First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.14 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Skechers USA worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

