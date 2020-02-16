First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Gold worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. B. Riley lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

