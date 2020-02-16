First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805,365 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Chesapeake Energy worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,190,265 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,105,709 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,164,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 550,277 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

