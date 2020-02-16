First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after buying an additional 219,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 245,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

