First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.53 Million Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Gorman-Rupp worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

