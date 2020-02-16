First Trust Advisors LP Has $8.70 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $54.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

