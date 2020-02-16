First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.06 Million Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

