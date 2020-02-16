First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.24 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,286,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,432 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $148.90 and a one year high of $233.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

