First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.32 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,003 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Perrigo worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,374,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Perrigo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,087,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 114,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

