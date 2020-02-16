First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Arcosa worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $8,881,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

