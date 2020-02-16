First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.09% of AquaVenture worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

WAAS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $857.29 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.04. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

