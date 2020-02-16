First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $167.20 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

