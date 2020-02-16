First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

