First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

