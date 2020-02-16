First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 16,962 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Equifax worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of EFX opened at $162.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

