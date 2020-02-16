First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 65,070 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Perspecta worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perspecta by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Perspecta by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.