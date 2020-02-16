First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 75,874 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,874 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Store Capital worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Store Capital by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Store Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Store Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 371,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOR stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

