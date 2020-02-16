First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 89,843 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Triton International worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Vestar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,233,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

